Amendment combines Brazos County into one congressional district

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In a coordinated effort with senate and house redistricting chairs, State Representative John Raney successfully amended Senate Bill 6, bringing Brazos County into one congressional district, District 10.

State Representative Kyle Kacal strongly supported the effort and signed on as joint author along with Representative Raney.

Before the amendment, Brazos county was divided into two congressional districts 69,070 people in the northwestern portion of Brazos County and 164,779 people in another. Rany said the joining of the two districts would make Brazos County's vote more powerful.

"I felt like all along that Brazos valley ought to be represented by one congressman," said Raney. "It really didn't move me much difference which one, I just wanted to make sure that we had more of an influence as a community."