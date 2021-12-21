Police chase ends in crash in Brazos County, suspect subject of manhunt earlier this year

Authorities tell KAGS News the driver was suspected of breaking into the North Zulch post office last weekend.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A man who led authorities on a multi-county chase earlier this summer and became the subject of a week-long manhunt before he was arrested is back in jail again.

Matthew Jarrett, 34, of College Station, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading authorities on a multi-county chase in a suspected stolen vehicle and crashing into a tree.

Madison County Chief Deputy Steven Jeter told KAGS News Jarrett was considered a main suspect after a break-in at the North Zulch Post Office over the weekend. Jeter said when authorities tried to initiate a traffic stop in Madison County, Jarrett took off. Jeter said at times Jarrett was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour into Brazos County.

Jeter said once the chase reached the area of Woodville and Texas Avenue, Jarrett lost control of the car and crashed it into a stop sign and tree. Authorities were able to arrest him immediately and he was taken from the scene.

Jeter confirmed one of the law enforcement officer's guns did go off at the scene as they were getting out of their car. No one was hurt and no property was damaged, Jeter said.

Jeter also confirmed investigators found mail that did not belong to Jarrett that is suspected of being stolen from the North Zulch Post Office.

Jarrett was released from the Brazos County Jail on November 4, 2021. He is accused of leading authorities on a police chase from Washington County to Brazos County on June 12. It took about a week and a half before he was arrested after he fled the scene of that crash. His charges in that case include evading arrest, burglary, marijuana possession, vehicle burglary, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.

Jarrett's bond has not yet been set and his charges were not immediately available.