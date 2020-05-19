Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner passes, leaves lasting community legacy

Commissioner Sammy Catalena passed away at his home today with his wife by his side.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County officials have confirmed the passing of Precinct 2 Commissioner Sammy Catalena. Commissioner Catalena passed away at his home, Tuesday, with his wife by his side.

Catalena is a native of Brazos County. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, and is a member of the Texas A&M University class of 1972. He was a medic in the 9th Infantry Division, U.S. Army, and served his country in Vietnam.

Catalena’s involvement in the community has been life-long, including his service as County Commissioner since his election in 2011. Familiar local businesses such as Catalena Hatters, the Texas Rose Boutique, and Sammy Catalena Rodeo and Livestock Company have all thrived under his ownership. He and his wife are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.