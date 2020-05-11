Brazos County races still to be determined

Three local races do not have an unofficial winner or result. Election office still waiting for absentee and military ballots to be counted.

BRYAN, Texas — Many people across the Brazos Valley may be wondering, what local races in Brazos County have been called and which ones are still too close to call.

For starters, there are only three local races that do not have an unofficial winner or have been passed as of Nov. 4, 2020. Those are place-one and place-five seats on the College Station City Council and Bryan ISD Proposition A, otherwise known as the Bryan ISD bond.

The race for place-one seat between Bob Brick and Jason Cornelius is separated by only six votes. The City of College Station said the winner will be determined after absentee, military and provisional ballots are counted on Nov. 10.

Now for the place-five seat, that is a different story. This race will be going into a runoff election between Craig Regan and John Nichols. Both received the highest number of votes, but neither got the majority amount required by law.

During the Nov. 12 regular meeting, the College Station City Council will consider adopting an ordinance calling for the runoff election to happen on Dec. 15.

Brian Alg also ran in the place five election but did not receive enough votes to be considered in the run-off election.

For Bryan ISD, their efforts to pass their bond will also need to wait until all mail-in and military ballots have been counted. Currently, 17,018 voted for the bond and 16,736 voted against.

These are unofficial results, more will be counted and released after Tuesday, Nov. 10.