Brazos County Sheriff's Office Administration Building to be renamed in honor of retired sheriff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Tuesday, retired Sheriff Chris Kirk was recognized with a resolution by the Brazos County Commissioner's Court.
Sheriff Kirk has served as a Sheriff for 24 years for Brazos County, and for 40 years in other capacities to the local community.
In addition to the resolution of Kirk's recognition of service to Brazos County, the Commissioner's Court declared that the Sheriff's Office Administration Building be updated to the Christopher C. Kirk, Sheriff's Administration Building.
County Judge Duane Peters, Commissioner Steve Aldrich, Commissioner Chuck Konderla, Commissioner Nancy Berry, and Commissioner Wanda Watson signed the resolution. Additionally, College Station Mayor John Nichols and the College Station City Council also recognized Sheriff Kirk, according to a media release.