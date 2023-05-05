Brazos County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers calling county residents about outstanding Federal Warrants

The Brazos County Sheriff's office is advising the public to be aware of scammers calling them in regards to "outstanding Federal Warrants".

BRYAN, Brazos County — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says they have been made aware of scammers posing as Brazos County or Harris County Deputies.

The scammers are reportedly calling Brazos County residents and informing them that there are "outstanding Federal Warrants for missing the Deadline for Federal Jury Duty." Sheriffs say that the scammers are also asking for payment through bitcoin or other gift cards.

Sheriffs say their office will never ask for payment from residents over the phone, and is advising the public to be vigilant and cautious when dealing with callers that attempt to keep you on the phone.

Additionally, sheriffs advise residents to not give any information to suspicious callers of this nature, and to end the call. Suspicious activity can also be reported to the non-emergency dispatch number at 979-361-3888.