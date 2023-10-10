Brazos County Sheriff's Office unveils new sign for administration building

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, Brazos County officials unveiled the new Christopher C. Kirk Administration Building sign at what was previously known as the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Chris Kirk is a retired Sheriff that served for 24 years in Brazos County, and for a total of 40 years in other capacities to the local community, including his time as an officer. In April, the Brazos County Commissioner's Court approved a resolution to rename the building in his honor.