Brazos County Tax Office expanding services

Services provided by the tax office can also be handled over the internet, through the mail, or by using the night drop box.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Tax Office is expanding services this week, and opening up their lobby for the public. Although the public's access is still limited to provide enough social distancing, it will now be open from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Property tax deadlines are nearing, which means more residents will need to take trips to the tax office. This is why the office has established several protocols to keep both customers and staff safe, including staff being required to wear masks unless they're at their stations, all stations being cleaned between customers, daily staff temperature checks, social distancing of employees and periodic cleaning of high-touch areas, and newly added glass shields at each station between staff and the public.

The tax office asks that customers wear face masks when coming in to help prevent exposure to others.