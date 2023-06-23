x
Brazos County Tax Office unable to produce car registration and title services due to technical issues

According to the tax office, this is a state-wide issue.
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Tax Office announced that it is unable to perform any services related to cars due to a 'significant technical event' at the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday, June 23.

According to the tax office, the technical event has had a significant impact to the databases that are used to process car registration and title services within the office. 

The tax office says this incident is also affecting H-E-B and Kroger's ability to provide any registration services. 

The office will remain open to handle all property tax services, but will not have the ability to assist with car questions or transactions until at the very least Monday, June 26. 

For any additional information, contact the tax office at 979-775-9930.

