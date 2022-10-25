Brazos County under burn ban until Jan. 25, 2023

County officials have put a burn ban in effect as drought conditions continue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County officials have signed a burn ban for the county effective as of Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The main prohibited action is the burning of combustible material that is outside of an enclosed environment that would normally act to contain these materials.

Exceptions to the burn ban with certain stipulations are listed below:

Welding

Outdoor cooking

To view the ways in which you can legally and safely do both of these activities click here.

Those who choose to not follow the burn ban guidelines are subject to prosecution at the discretion of a peace officer or fire chief.