Chief of the Brazos County Community Vaccine Task Force James Stewart said the website will be fully live starting Monday, March 8th.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As of right now, people can access the website but cannot register for the vaccine through the website until Monday, March 8th.

Also related, KAGS asked Chief of the Brazos County Community Vaccine Task Force James Stewart what his thoughts are on teachers being allowed to get the vaccine now.

Will teachers be bumped to the front of the line? Stewart said he is still working through his original list of 1B people. He said unless someone tells him otherwise, teachers will not be going ahead of the older people already in line.

"If a teacher falls into that category [1B], you know they've got a medical comorbidity," he said.

Home APPOINTMENTS NOT AVAILABLE Please check back later If appointments are NOT available, please check back. Appointments open on Fridays for the following week. The Brazos Hub is not offering walk-in vaccinations. All individuals must have a confirmed appointment. Vaccines are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Then they're obviously 1B and they'll be right in that group."

Stewart added that he does not care what Gov. Abbott said, masks will still be required at the vaccination hub.

"This is a medical vaccination site. If you want to come in, you got to wear a mask," said Stewart.

Brazos County Vaccination HUB looking to get 7,000 doses for next week.

The HUB already has 3,000 doses in hand. They recently learned they may get an additional 4,000. https://t.co/9WduzSRzef — Tristan Lewis (@TristanLewisTV) February 18, 2021

The Brazos County Vaccination Hub also began administering the second round of doses today. Stewart believes they have already pushed around 600 doses just this afternoon alone.

When referring to the folks who got their second round of the vaccine, Stewart said, "Let me tell you, those are some happy people."