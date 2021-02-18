Brazos County Vaccination HUB looking to get 7,000 doses for next week

Chief of the Taskforce, Jim Stewart, said the HUB has received 3,000 doses and learned they may be getting 4,000 additional doses.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Vaccination HUB is back on track to administer vaccines next week. Leaders of the county's Vaccination Taskforce expect to administer 7,000 doses to Brazos County residents.

Chief of the Taskforce, Jim Stewart, said the HUB has already received 3,000 doses and learned they may be getting another 4,000.

In addition to the increased doses, the Brazos Center will operate 10-hours days to vaccinate those who have scheduled appointments. The hours for the HUB are 8 am - 6pm, Monday through Thursday next week.

The higher vaccine doses and longer operation hours comes after the winter storms that canceled all appointments for this week. Stewart said people with previously scheduled appointments are being asked to rebook. New invites for next week's appointments will be sent in the next coming days.

In order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you must register for it. The vaccination HUB is for those who registered for an appointment ONLY. Walk-ins will be turned away. If you don't qualify for the 1A or 1B categories, fill out the registration form and you will be put on the waitlist. Once the HUB has enough vaccines to get to you, they will contact you through email to set up an appointment.