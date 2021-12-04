Brazos County Vaccination Hub to offer walk-ins Tuesday

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub will offer walk-in first dose vaccinations Tuesday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone 18 years or older.
The hub has 1,800 doses available and is hoping to have them all administered without the necessary appointments required in the past.
With 5,000 appointment slots open at this time, 2,000 have been scheduled. The Vaccination Hub hopes that the walk-in opportunities will help administer the remaining doses according to Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart.