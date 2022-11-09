$100 million Proposition A passes in Brazos County

Members of the community voted on a proposition to help aid construction for several main roads.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Voters in Brazos County passed Proposition A, but denied Proposition B on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Proposition A is a transportation bond that will work to improve and maintain some of the county's busiest roads.

The $100 million would help fund projects on the following roads:

Texas Highway 6

William D. Fitch Parkway

Texas Highway 47

F.M. 2818

F.M. 60

One of the main reasons this bond was being proposed was due to the population increase in the area and where it's projected to go.

These projects will help improve flow of traffic for years to come.

Voters also denied Proposition B on Election Day.

This bond was to add a $10 fee when residents registered vehicles. The county's regional mobility authority would use these funds for projects they deemed necessary.

For updates and more information, please visit here.