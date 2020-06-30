Brazos County: What voting looks like during COVID-19

The Brazos County Elections Office said there are a few changes voters will notice when at a polling location.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Monday marks the beginning of early voting for the Texas primary runoff election. This election is also one of the first elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brazos County Elections Office said there are a few changes voters will notice when at a polling location

Only a certain number of people are allowed in each polling place at a time. That number will depend on each location. There are also designated marks to help people practice social distancing.

When voters check-in they will be given a sanitized pen, that is cleaned after each use.

The elections office is trying to make the process as contact-less as possible between elections workers and voters.

"Right now, we are encouraging people to go during early voting," said Trudy Hancock, the Brazos County Elections administrator. "It just gives you a longer period and not many people are in the polling places. The first two days and the last two days are usually the busiest of early voting."

Brazos County Elections Office workers will be wearing face masks, but voters are not required to wear a face covering.

For those looking to vote by absentee ballot and have not already applied to vote by mail, the application to do so has to be in at the elections office by Thursday. Because early voting has already begun, applications must be sent in through the mail.