Why you should double-check your contact information before vaccine registration

Around 200 people were no-shows the week of March 8 due to potential registrations with incorrect information

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As more people are able to register for the vaccine, problems are beginning to rise.

One problem the Brazos County Vaccine Hub has noticed is that people are somehow registering twice.

Stewart believes this is because people aren’t paying attention to what email address they put in the registration, so they are never getting their confirmation sent to the right email.

When these people don’t see their confirmation, they are assuming they need to register again.

“So far today, I think they found 200 people who registered twice,” Stewart said, adding that those 200 people were possibly the no-shows the week of March 8.

Students from @TAMUnursing have been volunteering at the Brazos County Community COVID-19 Vaccination Hub, administering vaccines to members of the Bryan-College Station community and helping with vaccine efforts in a variety of ways: https://t.co/l4XMDSB8ef — Texas A&M University Health Science Center (@TAMUHealth) March 15, 2021

With this being the only complication that has popped up, Stewart is asking people to not rush when they go to register. Stewart says to make sure you are checking your registration information is correct before you hit submit.

Other than that, Stewart says they will continue their walk-in and drive-thru processes.

Registration through the Brazos County Community COVID-19 Vaccination hub can be accessed here.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website, Brazos County has received 5,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine for this week March 15-19, 2021.

You can go to find all state-wide COVID-19 vaccine allocations here.

Here is the list of what places received the vaccine and how many vaccines they were allocated: