BRYAN, Texas —

Beginning June 8, the non-profit Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network will offer citizenship classes taught in both English and Spanish.

The 10-week course, taught every Saturday, ends August 10, 2019. The English-language classes will be run from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and the Spanish-language classes will run from 12:00 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Classes will be held at BIIN’s office, 107 Williamson Drive, Bryan, TX, located in the gymnasium behind St. Michael’s Episcopal School. Students can register online at brazosimmigration.com.

To be eligible to become a U.S. citizen, applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of filing Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, be a permanent resident (have a “Green Card”) for at least 5 years, and demonstrate that they have lived for at least three months in the state or district where they apply for citizenship.