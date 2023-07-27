Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network providing new forms of aid to residents

The organization has added another resource for local DACA recipients looking to renew their status.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network has been a stable resource for local residents for many years.

Now, the organization is doing more to help out DACA recipients. The DACA program was created to protect eligible young adults who were brought to the U.S as children from deportation and to provided them with worth authorization for renewable periods.

“Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network is partnering with Santa Teresa church and having a free DACA renewal clinic . New DACA cannot be obtained but they can be renewed,” said Nancy Plankey-Videla, Chair of BIIN.

After 11 years, and multiple hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients, local leaders want to support their future.

“There's a need in the community there are many young people who have had DACA and to be eligible for DACA you need to be over the age of 15 at this point but have arrived by 2012 and not have a criminal record,” explained Videla.

Recipients are asked to bring their DACA approval notices and previous applications to the clinic, as well as a credit or debit card to pay for the $495 renewal fee.

They will provide the rest of the resources for DACA recipients and are asking the public to sing up quick.

“So we recommend that people sign up so we figure out hw attorneys paralegals volunteers to better serve the community,” said Videla.

The clinic will be Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. To sign up visit brazosimmigration.com.

