Brazos County selects Dr. Seth Sullivan as new Health Authority

Sullivan replaces Dr. Eric Wilke and previously served as the Alternate Health Authority since 2013

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Dr. Seth Sullivan has been appointed by Brazos County to serve as the new Brazos County Health Authority.

Replacing Dr. Eric Wilke, Sullivan previously served as the Alternate Health Authority since 2013.

Sullivan has previously played a key role in Brazos County's COVID-19 response effort by providing updates and insight to local elected officials and the media. He has also held press conferences in the last year providing updates surround the pandemic and coronavirus.