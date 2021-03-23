Brazos County selects Dr. Seth Sullivan as new Health Authority

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Dr. Seth Sullivan has been appointed by Brazos County to serve as the new Brazos County Health Authority.
Replacing Dr. Eric Wilke, Sullivan previously served as the Alternate Health Authority since 2013.
Sullivan has previously played a key role in Brazos County's COVID-19 response effort by providing updates and insight to local elected officials and the media. He has also held press conferences in the last year providing updates surround the pandemic and coronavirus.
“We look forward to having Dr. Sullivan serve as the Health Authority in Brazos County”, Santos Navarrette, Jr., Brazos County Health District Director, said. “His leadership and guidance will assist the health district in protecting the health of our community.”