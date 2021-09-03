Brazos County Tax Office to continue employee mask mandates at facilities

Customers will not be required to wear masks but will strongly be encouraged to do so

BRYAN, Texas — Despite Gov. Abbott's March 2 announcement that all of Texas' COVID-19 restrictions are to be lifted, the Brazos County Tax Office announced Tuesday they will still require such protocols for their employees.

The COVID-19 guidelines the office will be adhering to is mask mandate rule for all employees, enforced social distancing and deep cleaning and sanitizations in the building.