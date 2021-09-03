Brazos County Tax Office to continue employee mask mandates at facilities

BRYAN, Texas — Despite Gov. Abbott's March 2 announcement that all of Texas' COVID-19 restrictions are to be lifted, the Brazos County Tax Office announced Tuesday they will still require such protocols for their employees.
The COVID-19 guidelines the office will be adhering to is mask mandate rule for all employees, enforced social distancing and deep cleaning and sanitizations in the building.
Brazos County Tax Office encourages customers to consider optional services that may be available online or other locations including tax property payments online or vehicle registration at local grocery vendors like H-E-B or Kroger.