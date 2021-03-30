Brazos County to offer FEMA application assistance to residents

The applications are for anyone whose property was damaged during the February winter storms

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday April, 1, the Brazos Valley Council of Governments will offer assistance with completing FEMA applications to anyone who has property that was damaged during the February winter storms.

FEMA is making this assistance possible April 1 only from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The help will be provided at seven locations across Brazos Valley:

Brazos County: Center for Regional Services, 3991 East 29th St., Bryan

Center for Regional Services, 3991 East 29th St., Bryan Burleson County: 100 South Echols St., Ste. C, Caldwell

100 South Echols St., Ste. C, Caldwell Grimes County: 109 Rattler Dr., Navasota

109 Rattler Dr., Navasota Leon County: 204 E. St. Mary's St., Ste. C, Caldwell

204 E. St. Mary's St., Ste. C, Caldwell Madison County: 300 West School, Ste. 200, Madisonville

300 West School, Ste. 200, Madisonville Robertson County: 303 Post Oak, Hearne

303 Post Oak, Hearne Washington County: 97 Duprie, Brenham