Brazos County to offer FEMA application assistance to residents

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday April, 1, the Brazos Valley Council of Governments will offer assistance with completing FEMA applications to anyone who has property that was damaged during the February winter storms.
FEMA is making this assistance possible April 1 only from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The help will be provided at seven locations across Brazos Valley:
- Brazos County: Center for Regional Services, 3991 East 29th St., Bryan
- Burleson County: 100 South Echols St., Ste. C, Caldwell
- Grimes County: 109 Rattler Dr., Navasota
- Leon County: 204 E. St. Mary's St., Ste. C, Caldwell
- Madison County: 300 West School, Ste. 200, Madisonville
- Robertson County: 303 Post Oak, Hearne
- Washington County: 97 Duprie, Brenham
Anyone who needs federal assistance as a result of the February winter storms can apply here.