Beginning today, March 22 at 5 p.m., anyone 18 years and older who is interested in receiving the vaccine may register for remaining appointments online

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub still has a large number of appointments available for scheduling this week. Over 1,500 slots are still available at the time of publication.

With the excess of appointments available throughout the county, the Vaccination Hub has opened all vaccine registrations to any community members 18 years and older who are interested. Starting today, March 22 at 5 p.m., appointments can be schedule at BrazosHub.com for all adults looking to receive a vaccine.