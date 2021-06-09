Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub celebrates end of operations, workers and volunteers

Brazos County Vaccine Taskforce Chief Jim Stewart credits the community for coming out and offering their services

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub administered its last dose of the covid-19 vaccine six days ago and officially closed its doors. On Wednesday, the Hub recognized all who helped in a closing ceremony.

The event was a way to observe the hard work and dedication workers, volunteers and even the media put forth to make the Vaccination Hub possible.

Chief Jim Stewart of the Brazos County Vaccine Taskforce said the Hub accomplished everything and more because the community came out and offered their services.

100,000+ doses later, COVID cases are declining in Brazos County thanks in part to the @BrazosCoHD Vaccination Hub.



Now as they close their doors, families are reuniting and optimism is within reach. Tune into @elisabeththarp1’s full report tonight at 6 and 10 on @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/cE0kXS2gb8 — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) June 9, 2021

“I really wanted to have this opportunity to recognize them, to have the two mayors get up, to have the county judge get up and read that proclamation so they know their efforts were really, really appreciated,” Chief Stewart said.

Chief Stewart said he spoke with folks like College Station Emergency Management Coordinator Tradd Mills almost every day for the last six months.

The Chief said it’s going to be different not having those conversations again.

“We accomplished our mission that we set out to do. We got a lot of folks vaccinated,” he said, “There’s still more to be done, as we’ve talked about before, but as far as the Hub itself, it’s been a huge success.”

The Executive Director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter A.J. Renold said when she looks back at her time spent at the hub, she’ll never forget the culture that was created by everyone.

“Yes, we were taking care of the community, but we were also taking care of each other and that’s something I’ll remember forever,” Renold said.

Renold said she knows it was an exhausting effort for a lot of people.

Whether you did one shift or 4 months of shifts, Renold said your work did not go unnoticed, you did your part for your community.

“Continue to volunteer wherever you are in your life,” Renold said, “There’s a way you can give back and for those that did for the last several months, thank you.”