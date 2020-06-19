x
Brazos Valley African American Museum hosting curbside Juneteenth celebration

Celebrate with the community and come learn about some local Brazos Valley history!

BRYAN, Texas — On Friday June 19, from 10 am to 12 pm, the Brazos Valley African American Museum will be hosting a curbside celebration in honor of Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

Visitors will be able to drive up and pick up a special treat, along with more information about the holiday. Additionally, admission into the museum will be free from 10 am to 4pm.

So come join in on the celebration, and learn a little more about some local Brazos Valley history while you're at it!

