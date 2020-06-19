Brazos Valley African American Museum hosting curbside Juneteenth celebration

Celebrate with the community and come learn about some local Brazos Valley history!

BRYAN, Texas — On Friday June 19, from 10 am to 12 pm, the Brazos Valley African American Museum will be hosting a curbside celebration in honor of Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

Visitors will be able to drive up and pick up a special treat, along with more information about the holiday. Additionally, admission into the museum will be free from 10 am to 4pm.