Brazos Valley art exhibit opens highlighting face masks

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley's new exhibit is art pieces made from its mask contest winners.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is excited to display its Mask-erpiece exhibit that is art entirely made by the public.

The exhibit is designed by the winners of the Arts Council's mask contest. People were asked to send in one-of-a-kind designs of face masks. The purpose of the contest was to embrace masks as an expression of personal fashion and find a positive spin.

The Arts Council received 25 entries, but two of them were from people not even in the Bryan/College Station area.

"What I thought was very interesting was that we got some people from the Philippines and Japan enter," said Sheree Boegner, the executive director of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley. "It was very neat how our social media went kind of all over the world. "

The winning designs are on wooden masks, provided by Burrs Unfinished Furniture.

Visitors can check out the 14 masks at the Arts Council's first-floor lobby gallery now through October. The Art's Council is the first stop on the mask's year-long tour.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm and Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm.

The Arts Council is also looking for entries in its Texas Tumbler design contest. It is a chance for people to show off their love of Texas through art. Winning artists will have a chance to be featured on the Arts Council’s 2020 Limited Edition Boots & BBQ Tumbler.