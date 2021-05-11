Brazos Valley begins its next phase of vaccine distribution

The Brazos Center Vaccine Hub administered its last first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a week ago.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As the supply of the vaccine becomes greater than the demand, the Texas Department of State Health Services is no longer providing weekly doses of the vaccine to providers. Instead, the department of state health services will fulfill orders from providers as they come in.

The Brazos Center Vaccine Hub administered its last first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a week ago.

"This week, through the first week of June we’re just administering second doses and those are already in the system, so I don’t have to ask for those, st. Joe’s already has those,” Chief Jim Stewart, Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Chief, said.

After the first week of June, The Brazos Center will stop administering weekly vaccines. However, Chief Stewart emphasizes…the battle is not yet won.

"We’re not all done, the infrastructure is still there, the experience is still there, The Brazos Center is still there, so if things go haywire, or there’s a renewed emphasis on doing mass vaccinations like we’ve been doing for the last for months, the hub can spin right back up in a week’s time. But as far as doing weekly vaccinations, it’ll be terminated no longer doing it.”

Local providers where you usually get your annual vaccines such as measles, flu, and other shots will still be administering the covid-19 vaccine.

On top of that, the local health district received a two-year grant and they will be using that money to have mobile vaccination tanks and reach out to the community.

“We have a team of six who is going to be going out into the community this summer and will be vaccinating people where they are in the Brazos Valley. So it’s not just limited to Brazos County," Mary Parrish, Brazos County Health District's Administrative Assistant for Emergency Preparedness, said. "They’re going to be going to surrounding counties as well. Right now we’re really trying to focus on places that we can go to meet people where they are. Community centers, churches, pretty much anywhere that will have us we want to be there.

Parrish says this is important because the hub at the Brazos Center may not be convenient to everyone who needs the vaccine. The Brazos County Health District wants to make the vaccine accessible and as convenient as possible to those in need.

You can still call the health district to schedule an appointment for a vaccine as well. United Way is also still in partnership with the Brazos center hub to help you schedule or reschedule appointments, and answer any questions you might have about your vaccine.