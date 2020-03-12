Brazos Valley bikers spreading Christmas cheer for 32 years

The Ranch Harley-Davidson collects gifts for a select few families and heads out on a motorcycle ride to each home to deliver the items.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bikers aren’t all that scary. In fact, for 32 years a few of them have spread Christmas cheer in the Brazos Valley. The Ranch Harley-Davidson is putting on its 32nd annual Toy Run on Saturday.

"What we do is adopt families in the Brazos Valley that need a little boost to get over a hard time," said Susan Gipson, the owner of the Ranch Harley-Davidson.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on many winter activities and events that typically go on each year. However, for the crew over at the motorcycle shop in College Station, there is one activity they knew still needs to go on this holiday season.

The Ranch Harley-Davidson collects gifts for a select few families and heads out on a motorcycle ride to each home to deliver the items. Dozens of local bikers have participated in the ride in years past.

The ride features a Santa Claus and a Mrs. Claus with all of their elves following them behind. All are on motorcycles, of course.

Even though Saturday’s event is called a Toy Run, the Ranch Harley-Davidson is able to provide more than just toys. They partner with several local businesses to donate clothes, furniture, bedding and more.

Typically, the event is able to collect enough donations of gifts to help multiple families. However, a lot of the store's fundraising and donation events were canceled this year, so they're only able to donate gifts and items to two families.

"This all started 32 years ago when Russ Welch, who was the original owner of the Harley-Davidson dealership here," Gipson said. "He and a group of bikers decided to toys into some of the area neighborhoods.”

When Gipson took over the motorcycle store four and a half years ago, she knew the Toy Run was a tradition that had to go on.

"Oh, we would not have considered dropping it at all," Gipson said.

This event is something that Gipson looks forward to for a number of reasons. For one, it brings more motorcycle awareness to the community and it shows bikers in a different light.

"It makes us not look as mean, you know," Gipson said while laughing. "We do have good hearts.”

However, the most important part for her is that it brings the community together and gives struggling families a merrier Christmas.

“This is just a great community all around," Gipson said. We’ve had people come in all day just handing monetary donations for the toy run. It just warms your heart.”

To help fund some of the donations for the Toy Run, the Ranch Harley-Davidson, along with Express Employment Professionals, B/CS Chamber of Commerce and College Station Noon Lions Club, will be holding the 2020 Wipe Out Hunger on Thursday.

People are invited to donate canned foods and money at the store from 1 pm - 8 pm. Anyone that donates from 1 pm - 5 pm will get to take a free professional picture with the Express Clydesdales, courtesy of Express Employment Professionals.

There will also be entertainment, vendors and food trucks.