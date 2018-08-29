Dat Dog, a New Orleans chain serving up gourmet hot dogs and sausages, opened up its newest location deep in the heart of Aggieland Wednesday August 29.

The menu features a slew of gourmet sausages made from crawfish, alligator and duck, in addition to the traditional beef wiener. Dat Dog offers more than 30 toppings available at no extra charge – including unconventional options like blackberry sauce, guacamole, Sriracha mayo and crawfish étouffée.

Customer favorites include the Crawfish Etouffee Dog, a crawfish sausage loaded with scratch made crawfish etouffee, sour cream and creole mustard; the Guinness Special, an Irish Guinness sausage slathered in Andouille sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, onions and bacon; and the The “Sea Dog” Special, beer-battered codfish covered in tartar sauce and topped off with onions and tomatoes.

The restaurant also offers vegetarian and vegan sausage options. Carb avoiders can substitute a lettuce leaf for a hot dog bun.

Dat Dog is located at 101 Church Avenue in the Domain at Northgate.

