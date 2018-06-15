Ice cream rolls are a popular dessert on the streets of Thailand, and now they're a craze in College Station, where the sweet treat just made a grand entrance.

Freezing Cow ice cream shop, opened in May, serves up thin rolls of creamy ice cream packed into cups and sprinkled with toppings like matcha pocky and toasted marshmallows.

The shop whips up the fresh-made Asian treat right before your eyes. The process takes about two minutes, and it’s about as much fun to watch as it is to eat the finished product.

Employees pour the ice cream base (there are seven flavors to choose from) on to an extremely cold metal slab. As the base freezes, employees chop and churn it with metal paddles. Chopping the ice cream add air to the mixture, which gives the cool treat its signature creamy texture. Once the ice cream freezes, its spread into a thin square, then it’s scraped into rolls and packed into a cup. The menu boasts 38 mix-ins and 10 sauces to choose from.

“Rolling ice cream tastes better than other ice cream because its fresh-made and also you can put whatever you want in it,” Freezing Cow owner Rita Yang said.

The menu includes flavors like Matcha lover, a green-tea base topped with strawberries and condensed milk; Monkey Business, a vanilla base mixed with bananas and nutella and topped off with graham crackers and chocolate chips; and Dark Forest, a chocolate base mixed with oreos, brownie bites and chocolate syrup.

“I love so many flavors it’s hard to choose,” Yang said. “My favorite is Monkey Business but the number one bestseller is the cookie monster. Kids love it.”

Even at 5.99 a pop, it’s no wonder why the line is almost out the door every night.

Freezing Cow is open seven days a week.

Freezing Cow is located at 725 Texas Avenue S in College Station.

© 2018 KAGS