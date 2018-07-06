“Maybe a cupcake will help.”

That’s the slogan of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, the newest foodie attraction in the Brazos Valley.

The recently opened shop serves giant, gourmet cupcakes fresh-baked daily.

The cupcakery’s daily menu features 12 signature flavors – Birthday Cake, Caramel Crunch, Chocolate Cream, Chocoholic, Cookies N Crème, Hot Fudge Sundae, Lemon, Peanut Butter Cup, Pink Chocolate, Pink Vanilla, Red Velvet, and Vanilla-N-Chocolate – as well as a rotation of nearly 300 specialty flavors such as Maple Bacon, Fat Elvis, Cannoli, Strawberries N’ Crème, Tiramisu, Strawberry Lemonade, and Sinful Caramel. Smallcakes also offers “gluten friendly” options every Sunday. Watts also plans to introduce alcohol-infused cupcake flavors like Pink Champagne and Kentucky Bourbon to the menu.

“My favorite flavor is the lemon drop,” owner Sharla Watts said. “It’s a vanilla bean cake filled with lemon filling and topped with tangy buttercream icing and a dollop of lemon on the top but they’re all so good. You really can’t go wrong.”

The cupcakery also offers small batch ice cream. Ice Cream flavors include Red Velvet, 24 Peanut Butter Cup, Blue Munster Cookie, Vanilla Bean and Salted Caramel as well as a rotation of over 100 specialty flavors.

If you’re torn between eating a cupcake or ice cream, you can get the mouth-watering Smallcakes Smash, the cupcakery’s signature treat. It’s two scoops of ice cream sandwiched between a cupcake, smothered in icing and topped with whipped cream.

Smallcakes owner Sharla Watts opened her shop after 28 years in the corporate world.

“I was ready to slow down, settle down my pace and I wanted a smaller community feel,” Watts said. “I felt like College Station was a p

rospering, nice community that would be a great opportunity to serve cupcakes to.”

Smallcakes is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. For more information visit Smallcakes online.

Smallcakes is located at 424 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

