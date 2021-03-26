Brazos Valley Cares supporting local veterans with annual event; still looking for help

Steak Your Support has been able to raise and donate $515,000 to local veteran service organizations in the past.

BRYAN, Texas — Even during a pandemic, Brazos Valley Cares supports men and women who have served in the U.S. Military. The non-profit is hopes to raise money for local veterans and their families with its annual Steak Your Support this weekend.

The annual event includes an evening of steak, whisky and cigars. People can also participate in silent auctions, raffles and more.

Steak Your Support has been able to raise and donate $515,000 to local veteran service organizations in the past. The group relies on community support to continue to provide aid.

Steak Your Support will be at the Brazos County Expo Complex on Saturday. The VIP Hour will be from 5-6 pm, while the event is from 6-10 pm.

Tickets and tables have already sold out for Saturday. However, people still have the chance to donate by participating in the silent auction.

Live and online auction items include Faberge Egg tours, custom belt buckles, Kendra Scott jewelry pull, a wide array of firearms and more.