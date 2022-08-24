Brazos Valley Cares gives nearly $120,000 to veteran-supporting organizations

Wreaths Across America is trying to acquire more than 800 wreaths through donations before the end of the year.

BRYAN, Texas — On the evening of Tues, Aug 23, Brazos Valley Cares presented $120,000 in grants to several veteran-supporting organizations.

The Brazos Valley chapter of Wreaths Across America has organized donations to introduce the Veterans of the Brazos Valley Memorial on Nov 11. The organization is looking to acquire more than 800 wreaths by the end of the year for the memorial.

Wreaths Across America has provided wreaths on the graves of veterans for decades across the country. Last year, the Brazos Valley branch of the organization acquired more than 2,400 wreaths to place on veterans’ graves.

This year, the organization is hoping to acquire a record 3,000 wreaths for the end of the year.

Ellen Fuller, the Volunteer Co-Chair for the organization, said that Brazos Valley Cares recently provided their group with nearly $20,000 in grants on the evening of Tues, Aug 23.

The first grant encompassed $15,000, which will provide 15 markers for the memorial. The other portion of the grant was used to fund 300 additional wreaths for the organization before their deadline at the end of the year.

According to Fuller, this memorial will be the first memorial to include graves for all veterans of the Brazos Valley once it’s opened.

“It’s comfortable and convenient for families to have their loved ones here. They can visit on their anniversary, their birthday, something that’s meaningful,” said Fuller.

The list of organizations receiving grants includes:

Wreaths Across America

Marine Corps League

American Legion Post 159

OnRamp

Never Forget Garden Veterans memorial

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association

#FirstGenVets at TAMU

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 159

Student Veterans of America at TAMU

Salvation Army of Brazos County

TAMU Veterans Resource Center

Fuller also said their organization is hosting an event in September to honor Prisoners of War Missing in Action.