BRYAN, Texas — It was a day of giving for the Brazos Valley. Many organizations and groups participated in Brazos Valley Gives on Tuesday. The event asks for people to donate to a local non-profit to help strengthen the community.

Brazos Valley Gives Over $200,000 in donations have come in so far! 6.5 hours left for B... razos Valley Gives!!! Stop by The Eagle from now until 7 p.m. to drop off your donation or visit brazosvalleygives.org to donate online from now until 11 p.m.!

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is one of the non-profits participating. The museum said that the proceeds from the event will go towards its education programs and exhibits.

"We think that museums are critically important for science, naturally history, culturally history and education," said Deborah Cowman, the museum director. "Not only do we have great information, we have real artifacts. We're not a digital experience. You could actually come here and see things that are thousands of years. "

Over 100 organizations are taking place in Brazos Valley Gives.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

9 tornadoes confirmed from Sunday's storms in North Texas

Enjoy the next two days because big changes are in the forecast

Local candidates speak at George Bush Library and Museum