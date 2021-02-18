Brazos Valley communities under a boil water notice

BRYAN, Texas — Several communities within the Brazos Valley are being asked to boil water before using or conserve water due to the weather conditions. A boil water notice tells people they should boil water for at least two minutes before using it as drinking water, using it to cook with, or using it to even brush your teeth. People should not use the water to wash up in without boiling it first under this kind of notice.
CITY BOIL WATER NOTICE
- Anderson
- Brenham
- Hempstead
- Huntsville
- Madisonville
- Midway
- Milano
- Navasota
- North Zulch
- Richards
- Roans Prairie
- Shiro
- Snook
COLLEGE STATION BOIL WATER NOTICE
- Wellborn
- Wickson Creek
CONSERVATION NOTICES
- The City of Bryan is asking people to conserve water due to the water pressure being at a critical low point. It wants to make sure water is available for essential services like firefighting.
- College Station is asking people to conserve water and cut back on non-essential water use due to high water demand. If you spot a leak, especially sprinkler systems, above-ground backflow preventers and swimming pools, call utility dispatch at 855-528-4278. Choose option 2 to report a problem.
- Texas A&M is experiencing low water supplies and is asking that people conserve water. This is due to power outages at campus water facilities.