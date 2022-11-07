Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100

Texas A&M graduates are leading some of the fastest growing businesses in Brazos County.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022.

To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and revenue over the last three years.

Companies also must have had revenues of at least $250,000 in 2019 to be eligible.

Here are the names and ranks of each of the Brazos County companies listed:

No. 6 - C-LARs, LLC

No. 12 - Stampede Coatings

No. 28 - Stafford Barrett

No. 34 - Blackrock Builders

No. 36 - The Megan Bock Real Estate Team

No. 43 - American Lumber

No. 49 - Chasing Tails Mobile Veterinary Services

No. 54 - SynchoGrid, Inc.

No. 56 - Frogslayer

No. 68 - Swan Stonarts

No. 71 - ISP Supplies, LLC

No. 73 - SmartCompliance, Inc.

No. 79 - Walsh & Mangan Premier Real Estate Group

No. 84 - GreenPrint Real Estate Group, LP

No. 86 - Aggieland Roofing/CR Systems, Inc

No. 99 Sunrise Landscapes

The number of Brazos County-based companies in the list continues to grow each year, with this year beating the previous record of 15.

To view the entire 2022 Aggie 100 list please visit here.