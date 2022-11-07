Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022.
To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and revenue over the last three years.
Companies also must have had revenues of at least $250,000 in 2019 to be eligible.
Here are the names and ranks of each of the Brazos County companies listed:
- No. 6 - C-LARs, LLC
- No. 12 - Stampede Coatings
- No. 28 - Stafford Barrett
- No. 34 - Blackrock Builders
- No. 36 - The Megan Bock Real Estate Team
- No. 43 - American Lumber
- No. 49 - Chasing Tails Mobile Veterinary Services
- No. 54 - SynchoGrid, Inc.
- No. 56 - Frogslayer
- No. 68 - Swan Stonarts
- No. 71 - ISP Supplies, LLC
- No. 73 - SmartCompliance, Inc.
- No. 79 - Walsh & Mangan Premier Real Estate Group
- No. 84 - GreenPrint Real Estate Group, LP
- No. 86 - Aggieland Roofing/CR Systems, Inc
- No. 99 Sunrise Landscapes
The number of Brazos County-based companies in the list continues to grow each year, with this year beating the previous record of 15.
To view the entire 2022 Aggie 100 list please visit here.
Also on kagstv.com: