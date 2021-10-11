Brazos Valley company hit hard by supply chain shortages

Good Company Construction is experiencing increases in costs and a decrease in supply resulting in longer project times.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The issues in the supply chain have impacted several industries in the Brazos Valley specifically the construction industry.

Dr. Jim Nelson, the Associate Vice Chancellor for the Texas A&M System, said the issues started with the lack of workers on the manufacturing and transportation sides of the supply chain.

He added that the decrease in thousands of truck drivers in recent months caused delays for numerous businesses. Nelson said it all started when one sector was affected, which trickled down to every supply chain sector.

“If one begins to slow down because of an insufficient labor force or insufficient materials, it really radiates and ricochets through the entire system,” Nelson said.

According to Nelson, this eventually led to increased demand because of the shortness of products, which led to supply price increases.

“The demand for construction is increasing the demand for these materials and that’s when prices tend to rise,” Nelson said.

Construction companies faced several setbacks while building new homes or renovating existing properties. Colton Cook, a partner with Good Company Construction, said one client had been displaced for more than two months while her property was being renovated.

“These get especially challenging in terms of the supply chain because I don’t have the luxury of ordering everything weeks before I even start. I just need to make progress and get them back in their home,” Cook said.

Good Company Construction said they’ve experienced weeks of delays for several items because of discontinued flooring, cabinet, and countertop options due to the pandemic.

“The supply chain is going crazy it took away a lot of the flexibility we had,” Cook said.