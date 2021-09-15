x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Brazos Valley counties reporting 911 outages

Leon County Sheriff's Office, Robertson County Sheriff's Office and Snook Volunteer Fire Department calls are being rerouted
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Office, Leon County Sheriff's Office and Snook Volunteer Fire Department reported 911 dispatch issues Wednesday.

Robertson County sent out a special alert Wednesday morning confirming their 911 lines were down and to encourage residents to call their main number at 979-828-3299.

Leon County Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook about their lines and urged residents to use the main number, 903-536-2749 to reach out if assistance is needed. 

At this time, no other departments in the Brazos Valley have confirmed phone outages. This is a developing story.

Related Articles