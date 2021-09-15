Brazos Valley counties reporting 911 outages

Leon County Sheriff's Office, Robertson County Sheriff's Office and Snook Volunteer Fire Department calls are being rerouted

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Office, Leon County Sheriff's Office and Snook Volunteer Fire Department reported 911 dispatch issues Wednesday.

Robertson County sent out a special alert Wednesday morning confirming their 911 lines were down and to encourage residents to call their main number at 979-828-3299.

Leon County Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook about their lines and urged residents to use the main number, 903-536-2749 to reach out if assistance is needed.