Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation holds Executive Luncheon

Robert Allen, the President of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, said that boosting the economy starts in diversifying higher education avenues.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation hosted their 2022 Executive Luncheon at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center on Thurs, Sept. 1.

Robert Allen, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, said that the Texas economy has seen prices increase on many items: housing, transportation, and services among other things.

However Allen noted Texas' increasing population as another aspect of life in the lone star state that has caused Texans to become more sensitive to price changes.

“Growth brings challenges, this is one of the challenges that grow. The good news is that we have the space around the urban corners to build out and meet those needs,” said Allen.

Allen, among other speakers, encouraged Texas leaders to focus on colleges and the skills acquired in higher education to ensure the skills learned at those institutions can follow graduates into the workforce.

“Community colleges, those two-year technical trade schools in Texas. A four-year degree is maybe not right for every student,” said Allen.

The keynote speaker was Henry Cisneros, a former Secretary of Urban Housing and Development for former President Bill Clinton.

According to Cisneros, the Brazos Valley has led many advancements for the Texas economy through Texas A&M.