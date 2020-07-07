Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo CANCELED

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo hopes to return in 2021 when mass gathering is safe again.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced that it's 2020 event has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The 2020 BVFR Youth Livestock Show will still be happening in order to support the youth of Texas, but more details regarding the livestock show ill be coming in the next few months.

"After seeking guidance from county officials and taking direction from our board of directors, it became clear that cancellation was the prudent choice for the fair to do its part to improve community health and safety, and reduce the cycle of infection," officials said in a release.

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo hopes to return October 15-17 & 22-24, 2021.

“We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about the Brazos Valley,” Mrs. Tizard-Meyer said in the press release.