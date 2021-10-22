10th annual Brazos Valley Fair kicks off with new attractions

For $40, you and your family can have the ultimate fair experience at the Brazos County Expo Center.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — After canceling last year because of the pandemic, the Brazos Valley Fair is back for its 10th time at the Brazos County Expo Center from October 22-24.

Senior Manager for the fair Fiona Meyer said this year they were able to make some changes, like at the main entrance.

"You'll enter through the exhibit hall and the very first thing we have right behind us is the doorways to Ag Land that's the Texas Farm Bureau's interactive displays there's giant iPads and different games that kids can play and adults," Meyer said.

According to Meyer, Ag Land is their kids' wonderland; it's filled to the brim with hatching chicks, a petting zoo and pony rides.

The 10th annual Brazos Valley Fair starts tonight through Sunday!



I stopped by the fair and let me tell you, they have everything and anything you'd want at a fair👀



For just $40, you can have fun ALL DAY. Details tonight on @KAGSnews. pic.twitter.com/BJ7DIXvckc — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) October 22, 2021

"We'll have mutton-bustin in there, then you head out to the fairway," Meyer said, "This year we have new roaring race cars and then we have our awesome pig races and then the extreme dogs' doc diving show as well."

Meyer said on top of all that, they have good fair food like fried twinkies and Snickers along with the carnival.

"Then behind that, we have the rodeo arena," Meyer said, "We'll have a full rodeo performance, so it'll be an awesome show with new Chuck Wagon races and then we top it all off with the nightly concerts."

Meyer said they pride themselves on being very family-friendly and very affordable.

You can purchase tickets at the gate.

Ages 10 and up: $15

Unlimited Ride Wristband: $25