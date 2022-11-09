Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo finds huge success in 2022

Event organizers are very pleased with the turnout for this year's festivities.

BRYAN, Texas — The 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo brought in over 21,000 attendees for the two weekends of events at the Bryan County Expo Complex.

The Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) named the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo the No. 4 Best CPRA Rodeo of the year.

This ranking comes after over 1,783 competitors from all over came to Bryan and participated in the events. These competitors helped put on a great show for the visitors all while competing at the highest level.

The fair also added $21,250 in scholarships awarded to their total of over $122,500 since beginning in 2012.

Senior Manager of the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo, Fiona Meyer, states "In over 10 years that the Fair & rodeo has been happening, 2022 was one of our most successful years on record."

Being able to showcase the things that encapsulate Texas culture is an important part of the Fair & Rodeo's mission. Entertaining and teaching over 21,000 people is a great way to shape the Rodeo into a staple event for Texas.

The dates for the 2023 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo have been set for Oct. 13 to 15 and 20 to 22.

