Brazos Valley Food Bank fulfilling a need no matter the location

Brazos Valley Food Bank services food to all seven counties in Brazos Valley. The food bank has seven drive-thru food distributions planned for the next few weeks.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, the Brazos Valley Food Bank has been there to help people in need. Hundreds of people lined up at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station to take part in the food bank's drive-thru food distribution.

“We are working to provide food to people that have been impacted by COVID-19 or other circumstances,” said Ebony Knight, the distribution manager for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Friday’s community-wide distribution was one of seven planned on by the Brazos Valley Food Bank in a collaborative effort with other local organizations.

“Our mission at the Brazos Valley Food Bank is [to have] a hunger-free Brazos Valley," Knight said. "This is one of the efforts we’ve been able to do to be impactful towards that mission.”

The food bank has several more mega distributions planned for the next few weeks, but the non-profit's contributions to the public don’t just stop there.

The food bank services food with other groups and organizations to help fulfill an even greater need among the Brazos Valley.

“We are able to deliver and supply food to them so they can [hold food drives] for what works for their community,” Knight said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County is one of those partners who held a food drive of their own Friday.

“We are distributing boxes of shelf-stable food for the families of Washington County,” said Angelica Gamboa, the vice president of operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County.

The youth club is used to helping provide a service to the families of Washington County. Just because it’s doors have not been open, does not mean the club was not going to find a way to help in the community’s time of need.

“A lot of our families have lost their jobs throughout (the pandemic) so this is helping them out with the finances,” Gamboa said.

The Boys and Girls Club provided groceries to 200 families Friday.

"Without the partnership of Brazos Valley Food Bank this would not be possible,” Gamboa said.

The food bank also attributes others for its success in helping those in need. The non-profit believes the Brazos Valley community’s support makes food drives, even in hard times, all possible.

“This is a wonderful experience, " Knight said. "What I can say is it truly, truly is impactful in this area. When we see people you say, ‘Thank you.’ that makes it well worth it.”