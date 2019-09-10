BRYAN, Texas — As the Brazos Valley Food Bank gets ready for its second annual Mingle for Meals event on Wednesday night, the group is also getting prepared for the holiday season.

Pretty much fall through the holidays are when people are thinking about the holiday’s for themselves, for their families, giving to others, the things that they are grateful for their blessings in their lives and that’s really seen through giving at the Brazos Valley Food Bank," said the executive director, Theresa Mangapora.

The Brazos Valley Food Banks hopes to see this season is no different in terms of donations.

Whether that’s donations of non-perishable foods, money or time.

“Everyone and anyone can do something to help out the food bank," said Mangapora. "Children can volunteer an hour, take a can off their shelf and say, 'I'm willing to not have this, so that another child can have this.' We can also take a dollar and turn it into five meals."

According to the food bank, one out five of families in the Brazos Valley are at risk of hunger.

“We do always need foods, friends and funds at the Brazos Valley Food Bank," Mangapora said.

If you are in the giving spirit, the Brazos Valley Food Bank does have some products that it needs more than others. The food bank said it is stocked full of dairy and pork products. However, items like, canned corn or green beans are a little scarcer.

“In some ways we are very, very blessed on our shelves with a lot of items, but it is really just those items we have a lot of," Mangapora said.

The need for donations does not end once the holidays are over. The Brazos Valley Food Bank wants to stress the importance of donating year round.

“It's really crucial for us to have folks that donate money," Mangapora said. "That helps with cash flow and the regular bills that everyone has to pay in their household.”

To find out more information on how to donate to the food bank, just head over to their website.

