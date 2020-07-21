Brazos Valley Food Banks's 27th Annual Feast Of Caring event CANCELLED

The Brazos Valley Food Bank wants the safety of the community to be the number one priority.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Food Bank is cancelling this year's Feast of Caring event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Feast of Caring event is a yearly luncheon benefiting the food bank. Food is served buffet style by "celebrity" servers, and donations are made in the amount it would have cost the donors if they would have gone out for lunch.

The food bank noted in their press release that the event would not work with the current pandemic, as 500 people at a time would be sitting inside shoulder to shoulder eating and socializing. Additionally, the celebrity servers would be shoulder to shoulder serving food to hundreds of visitors.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank wants the safety of the community to be the number one priority; but they do want you to save-the-date. They've announced that they can't wait to see the community again next year when they host their 28th Annual Feast of Caring event Wednesday, August 4, 2021.