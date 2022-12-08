Brazos Valley holiday happenings: Dec. 16 - Dec. 18

Looking for some local things to do for the holidays? Check out these events happening in your local area.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In need of some things to keep your holiday spirit merry? Check out these things happening in the Brazos Valley this upcoming weekend.

When: Ongoing until Wednesday, Dec. 21

Where: Bryan Parks and Recreational Facilities

Cost: Free

The city of Bryan needs your help! Santa's reindeer have escaped the North Pole and found their way into different Bryan recreational facilities and parks. If you find all nine reindeer and prove that you've found them through a QR code form, you'll be entered into a prize drawing that will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Be sure to use the clues that Santa's elves have provided as well!

When: Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 500 North Main Street in Bryan

Cost: Free

Support local farmers and businesses through the Brazos Valley Farmers Market taking place this Saturday. A number of gifts, locally sourced foods, and more will be available for you to experience in this pet-friendly farmers market. In addition to the sights and sounds, Santa will be in attendance at the event to take part in face painting, cookie decorating, a scavenger hunt, and more.

Back by popular demand, Who's Holiday returns once again to feature Executive Director Adrienne Dobson in her one-woman show geared towards adults. The show tells the tale of Cindy Lou Who years after the story of the Grinch who stole Christmas. According to the organization, the parody is "not suitable for those easily offended."

Tickets at the time of writing are sold out for the Friday and Sunday shows, but tickets are still available for the Saturday, Dec. 17 show.

When: Friday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Southwood Community Center in College Station

Cost: Free

Looking for over-55 activities to get involved in? Head to the Southwood Community Center in College Station on Friday, Dec. 16 to take part in an evening of dancing, board games, and raffle prizes starting at 6 p.m. According to the announcement from the city of College Station, light refreshments will be served at the event.

When: Friday, Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Caldwell Civic Center in Caldwell

Cost: Free

Santa has been meeting and greeting the residents of Caldwell throughout this entire week, and Friday is your second-to-last chance to see him at the Civic Center. If you've already gotten a chance to meet Santa, you can head on back to the Civic Center on Sunday to take part in games and enjoy sweet treats. Additionally, if you'd like to wish Santa a good journey back to the North Pole ahead of his journey to your home on Christmas Eve, you'll have one more chance to do so.

When: Sunday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Century Square in College Station

Cost: Free

Are you behind on your holiday shopping? Or do you just want to find yourself a good gift for this holiday season? Check out the shops, sights, and environment of Century Square and support local artisans this weekend. Parking and attendance are free as well!

When: Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Tavo Coffee in Bryan

Cost: $25 per ticket