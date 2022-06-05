A New Beginning: First Naturalization ceremony in more than two years held in Bryan

More than 80 people representing 24 nations started a new chapter for themselves and their families by becoming naturalized U.S. Citizens.

BRYAN, Texas — A naturalization ceremony was held Thursday at the Brazos County Administration Building in Downtown Bryan. The new citizens came from 24 different countries, including Mexico, China, and Cameroon.

"At first, I was really nervous. It was you know, it was surreal, especially coming from where I came from," newly naturalized citizen Aysthen Aristegui said. "It was like something that you kind of just dream of as a kid."

After nearly 3 years the Brazos county administration building in downtown Bryan held a naturalization ceremony. It's a dream some say they have waited a long time to see come true.

"It's an honor to be able to see these faces and the smiles on their faces when you swear them in, and after the oath through and you say you're a US citizen of the United States of America," State District Judge for the 85th Court Kyle Hawthorne said. "You just see the brightness that lights up in their eyes."

Today was not only the beginning of a new chapter and opportunities for these new citizens but also for their families as well.

"The thing that I'm looking forward to most though is having my wife get here," newly naturalized citizen Julian Laude. "I think once you become a citizen, it's faster for deposition to go through since she will be a spouse of a U.S. citizen."

The constitutional rights the average American receives at birth and might take for granted, are something that others like those today had to apply, interview, and test for just for the chance of receiving those same rights.

"It's been like four years for me, getting to this point," Laude. "I didn't know if I was it, or if I'm getting approved or not, and then I have my wife back in the Philippians so I am petitioning her as well. So It was a really very stressful process, but I think it was all worth it."