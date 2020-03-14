BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It is another area of our lives that you can put into the "Coronavirus Effect." Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies are now trying to limit how their officers and deputies respond to non-emergencies so they can stay healthy, too.

In a joint statement released Saturday, police departments in Bryan, College Station and on Texas A&M campus, as well as the Brazos County Sheriff's Office will now handle non-emergencies over the phone or electronically if possible. The dispatcher who is taking the call will determine if an officer is necessary to respond and the caller will be asked a few questions to see if coronavirus is a threat at that location.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Here are the symptoms

There are no reported cases of coronavirus in Brazos County at this time, but law enforcement officials are issuing this out of caution, according to the press release. Their response to emergencies will not change. By limiting an officer or deputy's exposure, it helps stop the potential spread of the virus.

For the most up to date information, visit the special coronavirus page on kagstv.com. You can find it under the menu tab. Just click on the "Facts Not Fear" button.

STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS AT KAGSTV.COM:

CHECK OUT THESE VERIFIED CORONAVIRUS FACTS: