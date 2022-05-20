Every year law enforcement groups come together to recognize the lives lost in the line of duty for the past year.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Every day people in law enforcement put their lives on the line to protect those who cannot protect themselves. It's a job not many can handle and a sacrifice not many can make. This is why every year law enforcement agencies gather to honor the lives lost in the line of duty.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Service is an annual event held in the Bryan/College Station area. This year, Wednesday, May 18, several Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies and first responders gathered at Veterans Park in College Station for the 35th annual event.

All to honor the lives lost over the past year for those who served in the line of duty.

The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Texas A&M University's Police Department, and several other groups gathered and spoke about what their work means to them.

The ceremony included a memorial wreath, the lowering of a flag to half-staff, and a 21 gun salute to those whose lives were lost.

Mike Johnson, the Texas A&M University Police Chief, said that it's important to remember the men and women whose lives were lost in the line of duty to make sure they aren't forgotten.

"Any loss is a great loss, so we just wanted to try and make sure that we honor those who've paid the ultimate sacrifice and their service," said Johnson.

Johnson said they plan on holding next year's event at the same location.

This week also marks national police week, falling between May 15 and May 21.