Brazos Valley man collecting donations for Hurricane Eta victims

Rudy Sorto is organizing a food and clothing drive to benefit those devastated by Hurricane Eta in Honduras.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan/College Station man is asking the Brazos Valley to help those in Honduras affected by Hurricane Eta.

Rudy Sorto is the founder and owner of Easy Phone Repairs in Bryan. He is a native Honduran who move to the B/CS area just a few years ago.

Sorto and his wife try to help a family each time they visit Honduras. Often times they are able to bring loads of clothes and buy bags of groceries for those in need. He has not been able to visit due to the pandemic but still looks for ways to help.

Because Hurricane Eta has devastated many in the Central American country, Sorto came up with the idea for the B/CS community to get involved.

He is starting a food and clothing drive.

"They lost everything," said Sorto. "There is a lot of people suffering and they really need our help, I figure that we can do something. Probably just a little effort here is going to be big for them."

People can drop off non-perishable foods, clothing or anything else people want to donate at Easy Phone Repairs on 3600 S Texas Ave #300 in Bryan.

There is a giant box at the store Sorto believes the community can fill with supplies. He will continue to get and fill more boxes as more donations come in.

Sorto will pay for all the shipping.