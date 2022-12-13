Oldham Goodwin buys Meals on Wheels building in Bryan, seeks several improvements

The building is being bought by Oldham Goodwin and others, so they can restore and improve the facility.

BRYAN, Texas — Oldham Goodwin Group announced that, along with other local businesses, it will be buying the Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels building at 203 West 30th Street in Bryan.

Oldham Goodwin is receiving help from its investors to buy the building, make several improvements and keep the Meals on Wheels program flourishing.

CEO of Oldham Goodwin, Casey Oldham, states "When we heard this essential program was in danger because the building they operate out of had to be sold, we made it a priority to find a solution."

"We are thrilled to announce today that we will be purchasing the building and plan to fund several improvements that will be a win for Meals on Wheels, the people they serve, and the community around their facility."

Meals on Wheels has helped feed local residents and seniors living below the poverty line for over four decades.

The improvements to the building will allow the program to operate at a higher level than ever before.

Director of Meals on Wheels, Ken Barnes, says "This joint effort by Oldham Goodwin and its partners is absolutely the greatest Christmas present we could have asked for. Now we can continue operations and work to increase our reach to serve even more seniors."

To view more on the Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels program, visit here.